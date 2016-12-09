U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
AMSTERDAM Police in Rotterdam arrested a 30-year-old in whose apartment a Kalashnikov AK-47 was found with two full magazines and who is suspected of planning a terrorist attack, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.
Detectives searched the individual's apartment after receiving a tip-off from intelligence agency AIVD, prosecutors said. Four boxes of highly explosive illegal fireworks were also found.
"He is suspected of preparing a terrorist crime," the prosecutors said in a statement on Friday
A large image of the flag of jihadist group Islamic State was also found.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Frontrunner Francois Fillon faced a crisis in his campaign for the French presidency on Wednesday when prosecutors opened an inquiry for misuse of public funds after a press report that his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually worked.