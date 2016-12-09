AMSTERDAM Police in Rotterdam arrested a 30-year-old in whose apartment a Kalashnikov AK-47 was found with two full magazines and who is suspected of planning a terrorist attack, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

Detectives searched the individual's apartment after receiving a tip-off from intelligence agency AIVD, prosecutors said. Four boxes of highly explosive illegal fireworks were also found.

"He is suspected of preparing a terrorist crime," the prosecutors said in a statement on Friday

A large image of the flag of jihadist group Islamic State was also found.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)