AMSTERDAM Dutch police on Tuesday detained a man after he locked himself in the bathroom on an international train in the port city of Rotterdam, and the area was cleared of people as a precaution.

The train, operated by Thalys, is the same line on which an armed man suspected of planning an Islamist militant attack was subdued by passengers in northern France in August..

In Rotterdam, live Dutch television footage showed the man, looking dishevelled, being removed from the train and escorted away.

Police said via Twitter that the train and several platforms had been cleared as a precautionary measure. "There is no information that the man had any weapon," police tweeted.

Rotterdam police could not immediately comment on the man's identity or whether he will face any criminal charge.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Heinrich)