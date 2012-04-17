AMSTERDAM The Netherlands' highest court on Tuesday approved the extradition of a Dutch citizen to the United States to face charges of plotting suicide attacks against American troops in Afghanistan.

The Supreme Court said in a statement it had upheld an appeals court decision in October 2011 to hand over the defendant, identified as Sabir K.

Defence attorneys had argued the extradition violated European human rights laws because, they alleged , U.S. officials had tortured Sabir K. during his detention in Pakistan.

Sabir K., 24, said he was tortured, subjected to mock executions and detained in unhygienic and cold prison cells before being put on a plane to the Netherlands. He was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport last April.

"The court however did not find any proof of direct involvement of American officials in this case," a summary of the court ruling said. "The Supreme Court considered this argument unfounded."

"There are no further legal obstacles to extradition," it said.

Tuesday's decision opened the way for the Dutch justice minister to transfer Sabir K. to the United States, where a warrant for his arrest on terrorism charges was issued in June 2011.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jon Hemming)