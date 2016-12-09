U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
AMSTERDAM Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders said his conviction on Friday of discrimination and inciting hatred was "insanity" and said the three judges who handed down the ruling were "haters" of his far-right Freedom Party (PVV).
"Three PVV-hating judges declare Moroccans a race and convict me and half of the Netherlands. Insane," he wrote in a tweet shortly after the verdict.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by LaRRY kING)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.