AMSTERDAM Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders said his conviction on Friday of discrimination and inciting hatred was "insanity" and said the three judges who handed down the ruling were "haters" of his far-right Freedom Party (PVV).

"Three PVV-hating judges declare Moroccans a race and convict me and half of the Netherlands. Insane," he wrote in a tweet shortly after the verdict.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by LaRRY kING)