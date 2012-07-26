Business software maker NetSuite Inc reported quarterly results above expectations, helped by a 27 percent jump in subscription and support revenue, and forecast a third quarter largely above analysts' estimates.

Shares of the company rose 7 percent to $52.76 in trading after the bell. They closed at $49.42 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The company, which is majority owned by Oracle Corp's billionaire Chief Executive Larry Ellison, forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings of 5 cents to 6 cents per share, on revenue of between $77.5 million and $78.0 million.

Analysts on average are expecting earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $77.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

San Mateo, California-based NetSuite lost $9.9 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter compared with a loss of 9.8 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 29 percent to $74.7 million. Subscription and support revenue rose to $61 million.

Analysts were expecting second-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share, on revenue of $73.4 million.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)