State-backed operator of Britain's railways, Network Rail has summoned its contractor BAM Nuttall to explain a series of serious accidents, the Independent reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Network Rail's Chief Executive Mark Carne called on BAM's boss Stephen Fox to appear before the board and discuss plans to improve safety, the Independent said.

The railway operator's tough line has been communicated to all major contractors who have had a poor record with safety, and are expected to put forward the findings of their investigations and the lessons learnt from them, the paper said.

The paper reported that two more suppliers might have been forced to explain their poor safety record.

Network Rail and BAM Nuttall could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

