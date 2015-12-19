A New Hampshire auto technician was killed on Saturday when a large construction truck tire exploded in a Sears service centre, police said.

Justin Almon, 22, of Sandown, died of blunt force trauma to his head after the tire he was fixing exploded just before 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) at the Sears Auto Center in Salem, 33 miles (53 km) north of Boston, local police said in a statement.

Adam Sproul, a 23-year-old customer and friend of Almon's who was standing nearby in the service area, suffered serious facial and head injuries, police said. Sproul was airlifted to a trauma centre in Boston, police said.

It is unknown whether the explosion of the tire was caused by a problem with the equipment being used or was the result of human error, police said.

Salem police and the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the incident.

Sears Holdings Corp offered its condolences to the victims and their families and said it is cooperating with investigators, according to a statement from the company.

