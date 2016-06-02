Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
NEW YORK Air safety teams searched a British Airways jetliner upon landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday due to what officials called an unspecified security threat to a flight from London.
Police dogs swept the plane and found no explosives, and U.S. Customs officers were inspecting the luggage, said Joseph Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
"There was no disruption to travel, or to airport operations, and no arrests," Pentangelo said.
The plane had 206 passengers and 13 crew, Pentangelo said.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
