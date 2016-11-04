NEW YORK Two people were stabbed and their suspected attacker was injured at Rutgers University's business school in New Jersey on Friday, the school said.

A suspect was taken into custody after the incident that started at about 2:30 p.m. EDT at Rutgers' New Brunswick campus, which includes locations in nearby Piscataway Township, the school said in a statement.

"All three individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries," Antonio Calcado, senior vice president of institutional planning and operations at Rutgers, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

The campus was placed on lockdown but reopened shortly after the suspect was captured at about 3 p.m.

The incident involved two "members of our campus community" and a former student, Calcado said.

The extent of the injuries was not disclosed. It was not clear what motivated the attack or how the suspect was injured.

Campus police, who are leading the investigation, did not respond to requests for further details.

Students at the business school said they saw a woman covered in blood and screaming on the fifth floor of the building where the incident occurred, the Star Ledger newspaper reported.

"I just heard the screams," business student Suiyi Jiang told the Daily Targum, the school's newspaper. "Then (a) guy called the police and said, 'Somebody is stabbing. There's blood everywhere.'"

Shortly after, police entered the building and cleared out students and faculty, the newspaper reported.

Last year, an 18-year-old student stabbed and injured two people after an argument in a dormitory at Rutgers, the flagship school of the State University of New Jersey system.

