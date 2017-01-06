Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Mongolian Hakuho led the best sumo wrestlers in welcoming in the New Year with a traditional foot-stomping performance at Tokyo's famed Meiji Shrine on Friday.
Hundreds of spectators, wrapped up on a cold day in Tokyo, cheered as Hakuho, in traditional dress, performed the ritual at the shrine ahead of the first event of the year on Sunday.
"I'd like to show performances that will make sumo fans remember me as powerful warrior of this era," said the 31-year-old Hakuho, who has won a record 37 top division championships in his career.
Hakuho's compatriots and fellow Yokozunas Harumafuji and Kakuryu also attended the ceremony.
Some Japanese expressed their dismay that foreign-born wrestlers were winning the top title of Yokozuna, or grand champion.
"Sumo wrestling is a Japanese sport so it's a little sad to see Japanese wrestlers lose to foreigners," said 16-year-old Haruka Katsuragawa.
The last Japanese-born wrestler to hold the rank of Yokozuna was Wakanohana, who retired in 2000.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in London, editing by Ed Osmond)
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.