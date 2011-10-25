SYDNEY New Hope Corp (NHC.AX), the $5 billion (3 billion pound) Australian coal miner which put itself up for auction earlier this month, is mulling options including a breakup and asset sales amid interest from global resource companies, two sources said on Tuesday.

Among the parties interested in the Queensland-based thermal coal producer are India's No.3 steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS), China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd and London-listed Xstrata XTA.L, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The sale process was at an early stage, with detailed due diligence not expected to begin for at least a month, the sources added.

A takeover of New Hope, which has a market capitalisation of A$4.9 billion (3.1 billion pound), would be the latest in a string of deals in Australia's coal sector, reflecting demand to feed Asia's strong growth.

U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy BTU.N and its bid partner ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) on Monday won majority interest in another Australian firm, Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, with their A$4.9 billion bid.

(Reporting by Naranayan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)