Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
SYDNEY New Hope Corp (NHC.AX), the $5 billion (3 billion pound) Australian coal miner which put itself up for auction earlier this month, is mulling options including a breakup and asset sales amid interest from global resource companies, two sources said on Tuesday.
Among the parties interested in the Queensland-based thermal coal producer are India's No.3 steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS), China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd and London-listed Xstrata XTA.L, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.
The sale process was at an early stage, with detailed due diligence not expected to begin for at least a month, the sources added.
A takeover of New Hope, which has a market capitalisation of A$4.9 billion (3.1 billion pound), would be the latest in a string of deals in Australia's coal sector, reflecting demand to feed Asia's strong growth.
U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy BTU.N and its bid partner ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) on Monday won majority interest in another Australian firm, Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, with their A$4.9 billion bid.
(Reporting by Naranayan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.