SYDNEY New Hope Corp (NHC.AX), the $5 billion (3 billion pounds) Australian coal miner which put itself up for auction earlier this month, is mulling options including a breakup and asset sales amid interest from global resource companies, two sources said on Tuesday.

Among the parties interested in the Queensland-based thermal coal producer are India's No.3 steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS), China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (1171.HK)and London-listed Xstrata XTA.L, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

"New Hope is really flexible. Any reasonable offer for assets or the whole company will be welcomed," one of the sources said.

"The way ahead given valuation expectations and global economic uncertainty would be break up and sale of assets. They are not wedded to doing it one piece."

The key assets of New Hope include the New Acland mine, Colton Mine, port facilities and some exploration assets.

The sources expected high bidding interest for the New Acland project and said a data room could be set up in about a month if New Hope is satisfied with the preliminary bids.

Analysts said a breakup might be more attractive for New Hope given the global uncertainty which could make it difficult for some potential bidder to raise the full amount for a takeover.

Asset sales and distributing the cash as dividends could also be more tax effective for top shareholder Washington H Soul Pattinson (SOL.AX), which owns 59.7 percent of New Hope, they added.

A takeover of New Hope, which has a market capitalisation of A$4.9 billion ($5.1 billion), would be the latest in a string of deals in Australia's coal sector, reflecting demand to feed Asia's strong growth.

U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy BTU.N and its bid partner ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) on Monday won majority interest in another Australian firm, Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, with their A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.

Shares in New Hope last traded down 1.2 percent at A$5.96, off a peak of A$6.42 earlier this month.

(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Lincoln Feast)