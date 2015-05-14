EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
South African investment house Brait SE (BATJ.J) will on Friday announce a deal to buy British fashion retailer New Look [NEWOON.UL] for about 1.9 billion pounds ($3 billion), Sky News reported late on Thursday.
New Look, which also received a joint offer from Chinese buyout firm CDH and Clayton Dubilier & Rice, cancelled meetings scheduled for Friday with analysts ahead of a potential listing, Sky said. (bit.ly/1RL9z0E)
New Look's Chief Executive Anders Kristiansen told reporters in February that the retailer was ready for a stock market flotation, though that decision was up to the owners.
In April, Brait bought an 80 percent controlling stake in gym group VIrgin Active for $1 billion.
Brait and New look could not be reached for a comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.