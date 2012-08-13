PORT LOUIS Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels NMH.MZ said profit would likely fall in the current year and in 2012/13, hit by lower tourist numbers after a cut in the number of direct flights to Europe.

NMH said on Monday pretax profit fell 8.5 percent to 839.5 million Mauritian rupees $27 million (17 million pounds) in the nine months to June.

Tourism, a traditional cornerstone of the Indian Ocean island's economy, has been forecast to account for 7.9 percent of domestic product in 2012, down from 8.4 percent last year.

The downturn in tourism, hit by economic turmoil in the euro zone - the sector's key source market - was also expected to prompt the central Bank to trim its forecasts.

"In such a context, we expect a more difficult situation and poorer performance in the period October 2012 to September 2013 from our operations in Mauritius," NMH chief executive Herbert Couacaud said in a company magazine published on Monday.

Newton Securities analyst Kavissen Senivassen said the move by national carrier Air Mauritius AIMK.MZ to slim its roster of flights to destinations such as Germany, Italy and Switzerland would mean fewer high-spending tourists lounging on the island's white-sand beaches.

NMH shares closed down 3.2 percent to 60 rupees.

Commercial director Roger de Speville said there had been a drop in bookings from this month after the routes were axed.

"It seems that this trend would continue," he said.

(Reporting By Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and Dan Lalor)