MELBOURNE The Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp denied on Wednesday allegations by a former politician that it tried to influence him to vote a certain way on media laws.

"News Limited chairman and chief executive John Hartigan categorically denied allegations of improper conduct by the company which were published in the Fairfax press today," News Ltd said in a statement.

"The executive referred to in today's report, Malcolm Colless, has confirmed that no improper conversation took place during the 1998 lunch with former Nationals senator, Mr O'Chee," it said.

It added that neither News Ltd nor Colless have been contacted by the Australian Federal Police, which said on Wednesday it is investigating the allegations.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)