LONDON The head of News Corp's troubled British newspaper arm sought on Thursday to reassure staff that the pending split at Rupert Murdoch's company should not be seen as a threat to their future.

News Corp is due to outline plans to split the $60 billion (39 billion pounds) media conglomerate into separate publishing and entertainment businesses later on Thursday, a person familiar with the situation has told Reuters.

"These are challenging times, but News International has always thrived by embracing change and setting the pace and benchmark for others," Tom Mockridge, the head of British newspaper business News International, said in an email to staff seen by Reuters.

"We will continue doing that, and I look forward to giving you a further update later today on structural changes to the company that should be very positive for us."

The restructure follows months of speculation that the 81-year-old Murdoch could seek to sell off his British papers, including The Sun and The Times, following revelations last year that journalists at his now defunct News of the World tabloid had hacked into phones on a regular basis to get stories.

The scandal forced News Corp to drop a $12 billion bid for British pay-TV group BSkyB, and emboldened some key News Corp investors and staff to push for a sale of the papers, which they see as slow-growth businesses that are not worth the trouble.

Under the proposed changes, News International will form part of the publishing business alongside Murdoch's other papers, including The Australian and New York Post, and the book publisher HarperCollins.

The entertainment business will include assets such as 20th Century Fox, the Fox broadcast network and Fox News Channel.

Mockridge made the comments to staff as he announced a price rise at The Sunday Times and The Sun newspapers. The mass market Sun, whose price will rise to 40 pence (62 cents) from 30 pence, would still be cheaper than most of its rivals, he said.

Analysts have said the inclusion of the newspapers in a smaller division could lead to more scrutiny of the newspapers and the business model.

