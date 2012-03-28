MELBOURNE News Ltd, the Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, slammed an Australian media report on Wednesday that alleged a secret unit in the company had promoted piracy of its pay-TV rivals.

"The story is full of factual inaccuracies, flawed references, fanciful conclusions and baseless accusations which have been disproved in overseas courts," News Ltd said in a statement.

"The United States Department of Justice, a federal court jury and a federal appellate court have all rejected allegations that NDS was either responsible for TV piracy or for distributing codes to facilitate piracy," it said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edmund Klamann)