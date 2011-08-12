LONDON A Surrey police officer is to be investigated for allegedly giving information to the News of the World newspaper in relation to the Milly Dowler murder inquiry, the police watchdog said on Friday.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) decided to investigate after a voluntary referral from Surrey Police, it said in a statement.

Schoolgirl Milly Dowler, 13, went missing in the London suburb of Walton-on-Thames in 2002. Her remains were found six months later, in one of the most notorious murders of the decade.

Reports last month that a private investigator possibly working for the News of the World had hacked into her mobile phone while police were searching for her, and deleted messages, giving the family false hope that she was still alive, caused outrage among the public.

It came on top of other allegations from politicians, royals and celebrities that their phones had been hacked, and led to News Corp, owner the 168-year-old tabloid, to shut it down and drop a $12 billion (7 billion pounds) plan to take full control of pay TV operator BSkyB.

Prime Minister David Cameron has ordered a wide-ranging judicial review into the phone hacking scandal.

"An IPCC Deputy Senior Investigator has been over at Surrey Police this morning to get more information about the case and will be writing to the Dowlers' solicitor at the family's request," the statement said.

"Until we have shared further detail with him it would not be appropriate for us to make it public."

