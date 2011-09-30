LONDON A journalist at the centre of the phone-hacking allegations which have rocked Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire fired a warning shot at his former bosses on Friday and said those responsible for the practice would be revealed.

In his first comments since being arrested in April by detectives investigating the hacking claims, Neville Thurlbeck, chief reporter at the now defunct News of the World, said he had no involvement in the illegal practice.

"There is so much I could have said publicly to the detriment of News International but so far, have chosen not to," Thurlbeck said in a statement issued through his lawyers.

"At the length, truth will out."

News International said it had no comment on his statement.

Thurlbeck, 49, is one of 16 people to have been arrested as part of the police inquiry launched in January, but his alleged involvement has become highly significant in revelations which have engulfed News International, the British newspaper arm of News Corp, and Murdoch's own son James.

MPs, who are carrying out their own probe into the phone-hacking scandal, have said they will recall James Murdoch, the News International chairman, to clarify evidence he gave at an earlier hearing.

He told a parliamentary committee he was unaware of a so-called "For Neville" email containing transcripts of hacked voicemails, which showed the practice went beyond one rogue reporter at the newspaper.

That evidence has been contradicted by News International's former legal chief Tom Crone and the News of the World's last editor Colin Myler, who have said they made him aware of the email in 2008, far earlier than Murdoch admitted.

"I was saddened to hear that News International was giving 'off the record' briefings about me to the press this week," Thurlbeck said.

"This has compelled me to speak for the first time since my name became linked to the phone hacking scandal through the 'For Neville' email more than two years ago."

Thurlbeck, who worked for News International for 21 years, has begun unfair dismissal proceedings against the company, saying he had only learned why he had been sacked from the police, because his former employers had withheld the reasons.

"I say this most emphatically and with certainty and confidence that the allegation which led to my dismissal will eventually be shown to be false," he said.

"And those responsible for the action, for which I have been unfairly dismissed, will eventually be revealed."

He said that for two years News International had accepted he was not responsible for the hacking and that "there is no valid or reliable evidence now to support their sudden volte face."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Steve Addison)