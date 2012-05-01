Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp again accepted that there were "serious wrongdoings" at its now defunct News of the World tabloid in response to a government inquiry into the phone-hacking scandal.
But the company criticized what it described as the "unjustified and highly partisan" nature of commentary by several members of the Select Committee at a press conference after the event on Tuesday.
"We have already confronted and have acted on the failings documented in the Report: we have conducted internal reviews of operations at newspapers in the United Kingdom and indeed around the world, far beyond anything asked of us by the Metropolitan Police," the company said in a statement.
News Corp said it recognizes the wrongdoings at the News of the World and that it was too slow and too defensive in its response.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.