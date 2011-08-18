LONDON Glenn Mulcaire, the private detective jailed in 2007 for phone-hacking for the News of the World, is suing the tabloid's parent company, News International, for ceasing to pay his legal fees.

"We confirm we have received legal action from Glenn Mulcaire," said a spokeswoman for News International, the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

News International had paid more than 240,000 pounds in legal fees for Mulcaire since late last year, when celebrities and politicians began suing News International and Mulcaire for intercepting their voicemails.

The company stopped paying his legal fees on July 20, after News Corp executive James Murdoch told a parliamentary committee he was surprised that News International was footing the bill.

