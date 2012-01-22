News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds a copy of The Times newspaper as he leaves his home in London July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

ISTANBUL News Corp {NWSA.O] is considering bidding for Turkish group Calik Holding's media assets ATV and Sabah, Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Calik and its advisors at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had been seeking preliminary bids by January 18, but have pushed the deadline back until next week, in part to accommodate News Corp, Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

People familiar with the matter have pegged the value of Sabah-ATV at somewhere between $700 million (449 million pounds) and $1 billion, and the presence of another deep-pocketed bidder such as News Corp could increase the odds of a deal at the high end of that range or above, the newspaper said.

News Corp also owns The Wall Street Journal.

Calik hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) this month to steer the sale of ATV and Sabah. Private equity funds including TPG Capital TPG.UL and KKR & Co (KKR.N), along with Time Warner (TWX.N) and RTL Group AUDK.LU -- Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster -- are among interested bidders.

