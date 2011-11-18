NEW YORK Two new enforcers have joined New York City's housing inspection team: dogs trained to sniff out bedbugs.

Mickey and Nemo, two young beagles, began working for the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development last week. Already, they have helped uncover three infestations, resulting in violation notices being served on landlords.

The City Council has covered most of the $69,000 needed to acquire the two dogs with six months of training and pay for their continued schooling, veterinary care and insurance, and food and housing for their first year of service.

It is the first time bedbug-sniffing dogs have been employed by New York City, the housing department said.

The department described bedbugs as a "rising nuisance" in New York and other cities. Although bedbugs do not spread disease, they bite at night and are difficult to eradicate. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Greg McCune)