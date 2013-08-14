The New York Times building is seen in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The New York Times website has been unavailable since late Wednesday morning, and it is not clear what is causing the outage.

People accessing nytimes.com get a message that the service is unavailable.

A New York Times Co spokeswoman confirmed the site is down and that they are looking into the matter.

A Twitter feed for the New York Times communications department said: "We believe the outage is the result of an internal issue, which we expect to be resolved soon."

The New York Times is directing readers to follow specific Twitter accounts for news.

The Twitter feed for its opinion section said, "Readers, don't fret. If nytimes.com remains down, we are ready to tweet op-eds and editorials in 140-character increments."

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Carol Bishopric)