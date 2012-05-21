WELLINGTON New Zealand is to pull its troops out of Afghanistan next year, a year ahead of schedule, because its job is done, Foreign Minister Murray McCully said on Tuesday.

McCully said the 140-strong reconstruction team (PRT) operating in Afghanistan's Bamyan province will formally end its mission at the end of the year and be brought home in 2013.

"The New Zealand-led PRT has done an excellent job in Bamyan, reflected in the province being selected amongst the first tranche for transition," McCully said in a statement released at the NATO summit on Afghanistan.

New Zealand has had troops in Afghanistan since 2001, including a detachment of elite Special Air Services (SAS) troops, which ended its mission in March.

Five New Zealand soldiers have been killed on service, while one SAS member received the country's highest bravery award, the Victoria Cross.

McCully said a small number of officers would be offered to help train the Afghan military, and aid would continue for some reconstruction projects.

