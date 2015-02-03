Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond gestures during a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

WELLINGTON Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond on Tuesday backed the prospect of trade deal between New Zealand and the European Union, while seeking its participation in the fight against Islamist militants.

"The U.K. will act as a champion within the EU for an EU-New Zealand free trade agreement which will be good for New Zealand, good for Europe and good for Britain," Hammond told a media conference during a brief visit to the South Pacific country.

He also said urged New Zealand to join international efforts to combat Islamic militants in Iraq.

"We would hope that New Zealand will become an active participant in a fight which is all of our fight."

New Zealand is considering ways to support U.S.-led military operations against Islamic State militants, and New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key has said that risks posed by IS against the country have increased.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Eric Meijer)