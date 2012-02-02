Vionnet's birds of paradise fly in Milan palazzo
MILAN Fashion house Vionnet unveiled an airy and colorful collection inspired by birds of paradise in the brand's first fashion show in Milan following its decision to switch from the Paris catwalks.
WELLINGTON Avatar is moving in next door to the Hobbit.
Successful U.S. film director James Cameron has snapped up more farmland near the New Zealand capital, Wellington, not far from Oscar-winning colleague Peter Jackson.
Cameron, the director of "Titanic" and "Avatar," two of the highest-grossing films ever, has bought more than 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) in the Wairarapa region, around 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Wellington, land information records show.
Cameron is the new owner of two separate properties in the area, which is renowned for its rolling coastal farmland used for beef, sheep and dairy farming, along with vineyards.
Media reports said he had paid around NZ$20 million ($16.7 million) for the land.
The records show that Cameron and his family, who currently live in Malibu, California, plan to "reside indefinitely" in New Zealand, and operate both properties as working farms.
Jackson, possibly New Zealand's most famous export after he directed the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, owns a large estate about 20 km (12 miles) away.
It boasts a 20-metre high castle built on an island in a lake, along with pieces of sets from his Oscar-winning films. Jackson's next film "The Hobbit," the prequel to the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is due out later this year.
Cameron's property move has hardened expectations that he will make large parts of two sequels to his 3-D science fiction epic Avatar in New Zealand. ($1 = 1.20 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Paul Tait)
LOS ANGELES Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has chosen an Iranian-American female engineer and a former NASA scientist to represent his film "The Salesman" at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, which he is boycotting in protest over U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
LONDON Actress Emma Thompson has said she is not taking part in a short "Love Actually" sequel for Britain's Comic Relief charity appeal because it is "too soon" to reprise her role in the romantic comedy after the death last year of co-star Alan Rickman.