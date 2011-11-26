WELLINGTON New Zealand's Prime Minister elect John Key said on Saturday he has secured support from the ACT Party and the United Future to form the government.

Having won the general election with a crushing margin, albeit short of an outright majority, Key said he has spoken with the leaders of the two parties.

"We will be working on formal agreements with these parties over the coming days , but I can confirm this, their willingness to be part of a strong stable National-led government over the next three years," Key said.

With nearly all of the vote counted, official election figures showed the centre-right National with 48 percent compared with 27.1 percent for Labour.

Those figures would translate into 60 seats for National in a 121-seat parliament from its current 58 seats.

The two small parties, which had been part of Key's outgoing coalition also looked to get a seat each, giving the centre-right grouping a majority.

Under New Zealand's German-style proportional voting system, parties must secure either a local electorate seat, or 5 percent of the nationwide vote.

(Gyles Beckford)