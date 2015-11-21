WELLINGTON A helicopter crashed at a remote New Zealand glacier tourist spot on Saturday, killing all seven on board, police said. Rescuers found the wreck of the helicopter in a crevasse at Fox Glacier, on the west coast of New Zealand's South Island, but were unable to reach it due to difficult terrain, police said in a statement. Four tourists from the United Kingdom, two from Australia and a New Zealand pilot were on board the helicopter reported missing on Saturday morning local time.

Police said they were liaising with embassies to contact next of kin and would attempt to recover the bodies on Sunday. Local media said the helicopter was operated by Alpine Adventures, which provides scenic flights and landings on the glacier.

In 2010, a plane headed for Fox Glacier crashed while taking off from a nearby town, killing all nine people on board.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in Wellington and Morag MacKinnon in Perth; Editing by Richard Borsuk)