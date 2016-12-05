New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Bill English (L) attends the first plenary meeting at the APEC Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WELLINGTON New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Bill English said on Monday he is considering running for the leadership the ruling National Party after the surprise resignation of Prime Minister John Key.

"I'll be talking to caucus and family today and tonight," English, who is also the finance minister, told reporters in Wellington. "I wouldn't stand if there wasn't strong caucus support for me standing."

English is considered the front runner to replace Key as prime minister in a party vote planned for Dec. 12. Key said he would vote for English if he decided to stand.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry)