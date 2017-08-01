Appointment of new Labour leader set to energise New Zealand election

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's Labour Party appointed Jacinda Ardern as its new leader after Andrew Little resigned less than two months before a general election, in a move likely to strengthen the opposition's challenge of the governing National Party.

Outgoing leader Little said he was stepping down following "disturbing" poll results, backing deputy leader Ardern who has been a member of parliament since 2008.

Ardern, a charismatic woman in her thirties, told a news conference she would focus on inequality and would discuss a "few different ideas" with her team, after taking stock over the next 72 hours.

"The circumstances may not be what Labour has planned for this campaign, but that has not weakened my resolve or my focus or my team's resolve," she told a news conference.

"I stand absolutely by the broad vision that we've presented... the idea that everyone deserves a decent roof over their heads, a warm, dry home, access to good quality education."

Her appointment will reanimate an election which had thus far been largely considered a slam-dunk for the governing National Party, which has been in power for nearly a decade and has enjoyed a booming economy in recent years.

Jacinda Ardern (C), New Zealand's new opposition Labour leader, speaks to the press alongside members of her party after Andrew Little stepped down in Wellington, New Zealand, August 1, 2017. Charlotte Greenfield

Analysts said the stark contrast between Ardern and Prime Minister Bill English - a young woman in her 30s versus a man in his mid-50s - could attract new voters to Labour.

Oliver Hartwich, executive director of the New Zealand Initiative think tank, said "this campaign has changed overnight."

"I think it will strengthen Labour because they had hit rock-bottom, it can't be any worse for them," he said.

"It will create a novelty factor, it will create some interest in the party, it will make it much harder for Bill English to campaign against her."

The last-minute shake-up at the top of New Zealand's Labour party comes after a recent opinion poll showed Labour support slumping to its lowest in more than 20 years, according to New Zealand television's 1 News Now, which commissioned the survey.

In the poll taken between July 22 and 27, Labour fell 3 points to 24 percent, while the National Party, remained steady on 47 percent.

New Zealand has seen some of the fastest economic growth among advanced nations in recent years. But it has struggled with an overheated housing market which many New Zealanders blame on record migration, both of which are expected to be decisive issues in the general election on September 23.