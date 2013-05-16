FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
SYDNEY Ratings agency Fitch maintained New Zealand's AA ratings with a stable outlook on Thursday after the nation forecast better growth and a return to budget surplus in two years.
"We view the announcement as encouraging because it continues to demonstrate the New Zealand government remains committed to fiscal consolidation," said Art Woo, an analyst at Fitch.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.