SYDNEY Ratings agency Fitch maintained New Zealand's AA ratings with a stable outlook on Thursday after the nation forecast better growth and a return to budget surplus in two years.

"We view the announcement as encouraging because it continues to demonstrate the New Zealand government remains committed to fiscal consolidation," said Art Woo, an analyst at Fitch.

