PARIS French cable maker Nexans said on Tuesday it planned to slash 468 jobs in Europe and transfer another 462 positions to cope with weaker demand and overcapacity.

The company, which unveiled plans for a capital increase of 284 million euros (£241 million), also cut its full-year EBITDA and operating margin goals, after sales fell 2.9 percent in the first nine months of the year.

By 08:27 a.m., Nexans shares were down 12.2 percent at 37.27 euros, after opening down 20 percent.

"In Europe, a lack of growth, overcapacity and fierce competition mean the group needs to consider measures to address the situation," Nexans said in a statement.

Nexans, which employs 25,000 people worldwide, including 14,700 in Europe, said the restructuring, which also entails the creation of 39 new positions, would primarily concern France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Belgium.

In France alone, where Nexans employs around 3,300 people, it plans to cut 206 jobs and transfer another 87 positions, Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Badre told reporters on a call.

Nexans' announcement, which comes after telecoms giant Alcatel-Lucent said last week it would slash 900 jobs in France, is further bad news for the Socialist government battling high unemployment.

Nexans said it had revised its 2013 EBITDA and operating margin target levels to the ranges of 285 to 305 million euros, and 130 to 150 million euros, respectively, assuming a normal operating environment.

