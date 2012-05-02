LONDON The head of Next (NXT.L), the country's second largest clothing retailer, said he did not expect the news that the nation had dipped back into technical recession to prompt a fresh slump in consumer confidence.

"Most consumers don't look at the (GDP) numbers ... and it's a reflection of what has happened rather than what will happen," Chief executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Who's going to say 'we're in technical recession so I'm not going to go out and buy a new pair of trousers'", he said.

Wolfson, a prominent eurosceptic and supporter of Britain's ruling Conservative Party who sits in the upper house of Parliament, does not, however, expect the lot of UK consumers to improve any time soon.

"The year is going to be subdued and very much like last year," he said.

The CEO was speaking after Next posted first quarter sales in line with expectations and maintained its guidance for the year.

Next shares have increased by nearly a third in value over the past year, though they did fall last month after Wolfson sold 3.8 million pounds of stock.

"I sold pretty much straight after our (annual) results, so when the market had the maximum amount of information, I only sold 7 percent of my holding, and I'm just about to get married so I'm looking to move house," he said.

Next shares were up 2.4 percent at 2,966 pence at 7.18 a.m, valuing the business at 5.01 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)