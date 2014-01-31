LONDON Next (NXT.L), Britain's second largest clothing retailer, will pay an additional 75 million pounds ($124 million) to shareholders through a special dividend, the firm said on Friday.

When Next updated on Christmas trading on January 3 it suspended its share buyback programme and said it would pay a 50 pence a share special dividend, equating to 75 million pounds, on February 3.

It said on Friday an additional special dividend of 50 pence will be paid on May 1.

Shares in the firm, which have risen 54 percent on a year ago, were down 0.6 percent to 6,195 pence at 1129 GMT.

