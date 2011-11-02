LONDON The head of Next, Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer, said any move by the government to ease its austerity drive and put more money into cash-strapped shoppers pockets would be a mistake.

"The pressure on the consumer at the moment is inflation ... If the government starts throwing money at the consumer it will be inflationary and it will undermine government finances. And those two things will make matters worse," Chief Executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"It's all very well saying 'we want help', everyone wants the government to spend money on their little sector, but the reality is that any money the government (spends) has in one way or other got to come from the taxpayer," he said.

Wolfson, a prominent supporter of the Conservative Party who sits in the upper house of Parliament, called on the government to boost the economy by taking more longer term action on the supply side, such as self-financing investment in infrastructure and planning law reform.

"The odd thing about all business and economic plans is that actually the long term things tend to be the ones that work and the short term tend to be the ones that don't," he said.

Wolfson was speaking after Next published a third-quarter trading statement.

The firm maintained its full-year profit forecast after a fall in sales at its high-street business was offset by strong growth from its Directory home shopping operation.

Wolfson expects the consumer environment to remain subdued until the second or third quarter of 2012 but expects an uptick thereafter as inflationary pressures moderate.

He said the caveats to this were any sharp rise in unemployment and a further deterioration in the European sovereign finances situation.

Shares in Next were up 6.1 percent at 2,715.5 pence at 8:31 a.m., valuing the business at 4.67 billion pounds.

