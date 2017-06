A woman walks under advertising outside a branch of clothing retailer Next in London, Britain September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/File Photo

LONDON British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.

Barton, 72, has been chairman since 2006.

Roney, 62, will join the board as an independent non-executive director, as deputy chairman and chairman designate on Tuesday and take over from Barton as chairman on August 1.

Roney is a former chief executive of Bunzl (BNZL.L) and is currently chairman of Grafton Group.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)