Shoppers pass in front of Next clothing store on Oxford Street in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

LONDON Britain's second biggest clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) said on Wednesday sales picked up from late September after a slow start to its third quarter, allowing the firm to edge up its guidance for the year.

Last month Next had said sales in August and early September had been disappointing during what had been an unusually quiet period.

However, it said on Wednesday sales were stronger in late September and early October.

Next, which trades from over 500 stores in the UK and Ireland, nearly 200 stores in over 30 countries overseas, and the Next Directory online and catalogue business, said its sales rose 2.7 percent in the 13 weeks to October 27, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with first half growth of 4.5 percent and previous guidance for the full-year of growth of 2-4.5 percent.

Next said on Wednesday it expected sales in the fourth quarter to increase in line with the year to date rise in sales of 3.8 percent and has now narrowed its full year sales guidance to up 3.0-4.5 percent.

The firm is now guiding to a full year pretax profit of 590-620 million pounds, representing growth of 3.5-8.7 percent on 2011-12.

It forecast growth in earnings per share of 10-15 percent after a share buyback of 200 million pounds.

Next said third quarter retail sales rose 1.1 percent, while Next Directory sales rose 5.6 percent.

Many British retailers are finding the going tough as consumers hold back spending in the face of inflation, meagre wage increases, employment fears and government austerity measures designed to cut record debt.

Next has generally defied the gloom, helped by its strong online offer, a constant stream of new store openings and diversification into homewares and overseas markets.

Shares in Next, which have risen by 40 percent over the last year, closed Tuesday at 3,605 pence, valuing the business at 5.9 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)