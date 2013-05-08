LONDON Next (NXT.L), Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, posted a small rise in quarterly sales, with trade picking up after a slow start to its financial year as the weather improved.

Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and almost 200 stores overseas, as well as via a Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Wednesday total sales rose 2.2 percent in the 14 weeks to May 4, its fiscal first quarter.

The outcome was consistent with previous sales guidance for the full 2013-14 year of growth of between 1 percent and 4 percent. That guidance was maintained.

"Trading has been volatile and particularly poor through March and early April. The marked upturn in sales in mid-April corresponds to the break in the very cold weather," the firm said.

Retail sales fell 1.9 percent, while Directory sales were up 8.9 percent.

Many British retailers have been finding the going tough as household incomes continue to fall behind the rate of inflation.

Next has generally defied the economic gloom, helped by its strong online offer, a constant stream of new store openings and diversification into homewares and overseas markets.

However, it said it remained cautious about the consumer environment.

"We anticipate that the continuing decline in real earnings will depress discretionary spending for at least the next 18 months, if not longer," it said.

The company's shares have increased 22 percent over the last six months, closing Tuesday at 4,425 pence, valuing the business at 7.1 billion pounds.

The firm maintained guidance for 2013-14 year pretax profit of 615-665 million pounds versus 622 million pounds in 2012-13. That would give growth in earnings per share of 4-13 percent, assuming completion of a planned 250 million pounds share buyback.

