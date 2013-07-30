LONDON Next (NXT.L), Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer, raised its full-year profit expectations after sales growth picked up a little in its second quarter, partly reflecting favourable weather.

The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and about 200 stores overseas, as well as through its Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Tuesday total sales rose 2.3 percent in the 26 weeks to July 27.

That was just above first-quarter growth of 2.2 percent and consistent with previous sales guidance for the full 2013-14 financial year of growth of 1-4 percent.

Next adjusted that guidance to growth of 1.5-3.5 percent.

It also raised and narrowed guidance for pretax profit to 635-675 million pounds from 615-665 million pounds previously, and for growth in earnings per share to 8-15 percent from 4-13 percent previously.

Many retailers are still finding the going tough as consumers, whose spending generates about two-thirds of Britain's gross domestic product, fret over job security and a squeeze on incomes. However, recent data has been encouraging, showing signs of economic recovery.

Next has generally been able to defy the downturn, helped by its strong online offer, a constant stream of new store openings and diversification into homewares and overseas markets.

It said it expected little change to the consumer environment but noted shoppers were becoming more spontaneous in their purchasing habits, with weekly sales more affected by short-term events such as a change in the weather, the timing of public holidays and school holidays.

Next said sales in its stores were down 0.9 percent in the period, while Directory sales were up 8.3 percent.

Next shares, up 51 percent over the last year, closed on Monday at 4,851 pence, valuing the firm at 7.64 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Mark Potter)