HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
(This January 3 story corrects first paragraph to say 'Next Plc', instead of 'Next Inc')
British clothing retailer Next Plc (NXT.L) could give a formal profit warming for its 2017 financial year in its fourth-quarter trading update, Sky News reported, citing a source. bit.ly/2iM9FsD
A spokeswoman for the company said Next would report its quarterly trading update on Wednesday as scheduled without providing further details.
The retailer was downbeat about prospects for 2017 when it reported its quarterly results in November.
In November, the company projected full-price sales for its year to January 2017 in a range of down 1.75 percent to up 1.25 percent.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.