Shoppers pass a branch of Next retail in London, Britain, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(This January 3 story corrects first paragraph to say 'Next Plc', instead of 'Next Inc')

British clothing retailer Next Plc (NXT.L) could give a formal profit warming for its 2017 financial year in its fourth-quarter trading update, Sky News reported, citing a source. bit.ly/2iM9FsD

A spokeswoman for the company said Next would report its quarterly trading update on Wednesday as scheduled without providing further details.

The retailer was downbeat about prospects for 2017 when it reported its quarterly results in November.

In November, the company projected full-price sales for its year to January 2017 in a range of down 1.75 percent to up 1.25 percent.

(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)