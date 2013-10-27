Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew is brought down by a host of San Francisco 49ers defenders including Ray McDonald (2nd R) in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The San Francisco 49ers won a fifth straight game on Sunday, crushing the winless Jacksonville Jaguars 42-10 at London's Wembley Stadium.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a commanding 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter with quarterback Colin Kaepernick leading the offense on a series of impressive drives.

"The offense came out very strong and put together great drives, scoring drives," 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, praising his team's preparation for the game.

Kaepernick ran for two touchdowns and also connected with tight end Vernon Davis on a two-yard touchdown pass as the 49ers improved their record to 6-2.

"The touchdown run, the first one I believe it was, he (Kaepernick) saw a window and it was closing fast and he got up in it. He looked much like a running back, and that's great courage. You don't always see that in the quarterback position," Harbaugh said.

Running back Frank Gore also had a pair of touchdowns for the reigning NFC champions.

The Jaguars' only touchdown came in the third quarter on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Chad Henne to wide receiver Mike Brown as their record fell to 0-8.

"The bye week is coming at a good time," Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley said. "I think we can take this time to really evaluate where we are at with our whole team, offense, defense and special teams and recommit to take the next step.

"We've faced some good opponents, some really good offenses last week and this week but that is no excuse. I think that we need to reevaluate things and see where we are."

The game was a sellout with 83,559 fans at Wembley, one of the largest crowds in the NFL this season, and both head coaches praised the atmosphere.

"The beginning of the game when they were playing the two national anthems, I felt like I was at the Olympics...I got a chill when the gal was singing God Save the Queen," 49ers head coach Harbaugh said.

For the first time this year London is hosting two regular season NFL games. In the first, played last month, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next season there will be three NFL contests at Wembley including the Jaguars against the Dallas Cowboys.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Gene Cherry)