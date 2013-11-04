Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito (68) tries to stop New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (top R) from sacking Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

MIAMI The Miami Dolphins said they have indefinitely suspended defensive lineman Richie Incognito for "conduct detrimental to the team."

The suspension was announced on Sunday night, hours after the Dolphins said they and the National Football League were investigating bullying and abuse allegations made by right tackle Jonathan Martin.

"We believe in maintaining a culture of respect for one another and as a result we believe this decision is in the best interest of the organisation at this time," the Dolphins said in announcing Incognito's suspension.

Earlier on Sunday, the Dolphins said they had received notifications from Martin's representative alleging that he had been repeatedly harassed by teammates.

"We are taking these allegations very seriously and plan to review the matter further. We have also reached out to the NFL and asked them to conduct an objective and thorough review," the Dolphins said.

Martin left the team last week. The Dolphins said Coach Joe Philbin and several teammates had been in touch with him and that "Our primary concern for Jonathan is his overall health and well-being."

The Dolphins did not elaborate on the allegations against Incognito. In a series of Tweets, Incognito denied wrongdoing and demanded that his name be cleared.

