Oct 25, 2015; London, United Kingdom; General view of Wembley Stadium during the opening kickoff of the NFL International Series game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to England for a fourth successive year when they take part in the first of three games being staged there next October, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

They will take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South division match on Sunday Oct.2 at Wembley, where they beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31 last month.

Three weeks later on Oct.23 there is a ground-breaking fixture at the national rugby union stadium, Twickenham, which features the St Louis Rams against a team from the NFC East.

That could be the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants or Washington Redskins.

The Redskins would then be the first team to play in London on consecutive weeks, as they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct.30 at Wembley.

By the end of the series, either 23 or 24 teams will have played in London since the popular international series began eight years ago.

"The passion our UK fans have shown for the NFL is overwhelming," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told Sky Sports.

"We are very appreciative of the strong and growing fan support, not only for the games, but for all of the related NFL events we host in the UK throughout the year."

