MILWAUKEE Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr collapsed on Tuesday after giving a motivational talk at an economic development conference in Wisconsin.

The 78-year-old football legend fell to the floor after his 45-minute keynote speech at the Monona Terrace conference centre in downtown Madison.

"After a few minutes, he was feeling better and speaking well," said Kevin Fischer, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, the host of the conference.

Starr refused medical care from paramedics and left the conference with his wife, Cherry, in a limousine, Fischer said.

"They went to the local airport here in Madison to fly back to Alabama," Fischer said. "He rebounded quickly. He's doing fine."

Starr, who lives in Alabama, is Packer royalty, having led the team to seven titles, including the first two Super Bowl championships. He threw the first touchdown pass in Super Bowl history, a 37-yard strike to Max McGee against the Kansas City Chiefs.

