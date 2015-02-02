BOSTON Boston will celebrate the New England Patriots' second Super Bowl victory in a decade on Tuesday with a parade amid sub-freezing temperatures and massive snow piles left behind by a pair of winter storms, Mayor Marty Walsh said on Monday.

Thousands of fans are expected to turn out to see players including star quarterback Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler, the rookie who snagged a key interception during Sunday's victory over the Seattle Seahawks. They will tour the city in World War Two-era amphibious trucks known as "duck boats" in what has become a tradition for the city's championship-winning teams.

Fans are calling Sunday night's game one of the best Super Bowls in the history of the National Football League, with the Patriots clinching their fourth championship after a heart-stopping sequence of plays in the game's final minutes.

"I was yelling at the TV with 50 seconds left," Walsh joked with reporters on Monday. "I think every Patriots fan was kind of in shock a little bit today."

The "duck boat parade" tradition dates back to 2004, when the Red Sox won their first World Series in 86 years. The boats have since been used to celebrate championships by all four of the city's major league franchises, which also include the NHL Bruins and NBA Celtics.

Tuesday's parade will not end in the traditional City Hall rally, though, because of bone-chilling temperatures and the amount of snow in the area. The forecast calls for temperatures of about 12 Fahrenheit (-11 Celsius) when the parade kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT (1600 GMT) Tuesday at Prudential Tower and heads to City Hall about a mile-and-a-half (2.4 km) away.

Throughout the city, crews have removed several thousand truckloads of snow ahead of the parade, Walsh said. Still, the mayor has asked residents to help out by chipping away at the big, icy piles of snow that dot Boston.

Some area residents had asked Walsh to consider postponing the parade to the weekend, which would have allowed city crews more time to remove the snow dropped by Monday's storm.

"A lot of players leave Boston and New England to go on vacation," Walsh said. "A lot of them will be getting out of town after that and enjoying the victory with their families, probably in warmer places."

