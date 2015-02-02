New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) and cornerback Richard Sherman (25) in the first quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is dunked with Gatorade after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots' heart-stopping 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl delivered record-breaking monster television ratings for NBC, the network announced on Monday.

Sunday's game in Glendale, Arizona, scored a 49.7 overnight rating, the highest in Super Bowl history, NBC said.

The overnight topped a 50 rating in each half hour from 8 p.m. EST forward and peaked at a 52.9 from 10-10:15 p.m. ET, the network said.

NBC said the overnight ratings were up 4 percent from last year's 47.6 rating when Seattle crushed the Denver Broncos, 43-8, and up 3 percent from the prior record, a 48.1 when the Baltimore Ravens edged the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, the year before.

The total number of viewers for the Super Bowl, which could be an American television record, will be announced later Monday.

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington)