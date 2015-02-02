Coutinho inspires Liverpool to derby victory over Everton
Philippe Coutinho inspired Liverpool to a comfortable 3-1 home win over Everton in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday to move provisionally up to third in the Premier League.
The New England Patriots' heart-stopping 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl delivered record-breaking monster television ratings for NBC, the network announced on Monday.
Sunday's game in Glendale, Arizona, scored a 49.7 overnight rating, the highest in Super Bowl history, NBC said.
The overnight topped a 50 rating in each half hour from 8 p.m. EST forward and peaked at a 52.9 from 10-10:15 p.m. ET, the network said.
NBC said the overnight ratings were up 4 percent from last year's 47.6 rating when Seattle crushed the Denver Broncos, 43-8, and up 3 percent from the prior record, a 48.1 when the Baltimore Ravens edged the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, the year before.
The total number of viewers for the Super Bowl, which could be an American television record, will be announced later Monday.
Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.