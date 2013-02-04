Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LOS ANGELES CBS said on Sunday it was honouring all of its commercial commitments for the Super Bowl, which was disrupted by a 35-minute power outage.
"We utilized CBS's back-up power and at no time did we leave the air," Jennifer Sabatelle, vice president of communications for CBS Sports, said in an email.
During the interruption, CBS Sports' Steve Tasker, Solomon Wilcots and its studio team reported on the outage as a breaking news story.
"All commercial commitments during the broadcast are being honoured," Sabatelle said.
(Reporting By Susan Zeidler; Editing by Paul Tait)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Wales defender Ben Davies, a key member of his country's Euro 2016 squad, has signed a new contract that runs until 2021, the Premier League club said on Thursday.