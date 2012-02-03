Fans arrive before the NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Wembley Stadium October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb 3 - The National Football League would like to add a team in Los Angeles but was not currently exploring expansion, while the match-up for next season's London game was up in the air, Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Friday in his State of the League news conference.

In a far-ranging question and answer session with reporters ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, Goodell said the lease agreement the St Louis Rams have at their home stadium might rule them out of the announced game against the New England Patriots in London.

The Rams had announced plans to play three successive games in London over the next three seasons.

Goodell said the uncertainty surrounding the Rams would not derail the London game.

"We're going to play the London games," Goodell said. 'We hope it will be with the Rams and Patriots next year. There are issues that are going to have to get resolved. But we will be playing in London next year."

The commissioner said the NFL would like to return to Los Angeles, but that there have been no talks with owners about possible expansion and he did not believe there would be expansion in the foreseeable future.

He also said the league was not considering relocation of any teams at present.

In an NBC TV interview on Thursday Goodell was asked if the league would consider adding a Los Angeles team in the future in a move that would increase the number of teams in the league to 33.

Goodell said no, that the league would expand by two teams if that was the case in order to keep an even number of teams in the NFL.

(Reporting by Larry Fine)