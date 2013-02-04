Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
NEW YORK New Orleans electric utility Entergy Corp said on Sunday it was not the cause of a partial loss of power during the Super Bowl football game.
The company said the problem that caused some lights to go out in the Louisiana Super Dome was due to an issue with the Super Dome's own equipment.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Wales defender Ben Davies, a key member of his country's Euro 2016 squad, has signed a new contract that runs until 2021, the Premier League club said on Thursday.